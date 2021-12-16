Ridgestone Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:RIGMF) Short Interest Update

Ridgestone Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:RIGMF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 37,100 shares, an increase of 178.9% from the November 15th total of 13,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 753,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:RIGMF traded down 0.00 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting 0.04. 144,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 231,652. Ridgestone Mining has a 52-week low of 0.03 and a 52-week high of 0.18. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is 0.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is 0.05.
About Ridgestone Mining
