Riskified (NYSE:RSKD) Sets New 12-Month Low at $7.55

Shares of Riskified Ltd (NYSE:RSKD) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $7.55 and last traded at $7.56, with a volume of 18568 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $8.05.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on RSKD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Riskified in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Riskified from $35.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Truist began coverage on shares of Riskified in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. William Blair began coverage on shares of Riskified in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Riskified in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.67.

Get Riskified alerts:

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.40.

Riskified (NYSE:RSKD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.32. Riskified had a negative net margin of 71.67% and a negative return on equity of 106.42%. The company had revenue of $52.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.04 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Riskified Ltd will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RSKD. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Riskified in the 3rd quarter valued at about $291,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in Riskified during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $142,253,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Riskified during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $309,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Riskified during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $635,000. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new position in Riskified during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $19,933,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.03% of the company’s stock.

Riskified Company Profile (NYSE:RSKD)

Riskified Ltd. provides fraud management platform enabling frictionless eCommerce. The company’s platform identifies the individual behind each online interaction, helping merchants Riskified’s customers eliminate risk and uncertainty from their business. Riskified Ltd. is based in NEW YORK.

Recommended Story: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Riskified Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Riskified and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.