RMA Global Limited (ASX:RMY) Insider David Williams Purchases 350,000 Shares

RMA Global Limited (ASX:RMY) insider David Williams acquired 350,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.20 ($0.14) per share, for a total transaction of A$68,600.00 ($49,000.00).

David Williams also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 10th, David Williams purchased 460,823 shares of RMA Global stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.20 ($0.14) per share, with a total value of A$92,164.60 ($65,831.86).

On Monday, December 6th, David Williams purchased 165,351 shares of RMA Global stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.18 ($0.13) per share, with a total value of A$29,267.13 ($20,905.09).

On Friday, December 3rd, David Williams purchased 105,400 shares of RMA Global stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.17 ($0.12) per share, with a total value of A$17,918.00 ($12,798.57).

On Wednesday, December 1st, David Williams purchased 200,000 shares of RMA Global stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.17 ($0.12) per share, with a total value of A$34,000.00 ($24,285.71).

On Wednesday, October 20th, David Williams purchased 930,569 shares of RMA Global stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.19 ($0.13) per share, with a total value of A$173,085.83 ($123,632.74).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.71, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.20.

RMA Global Limited, an online digital marketing company, provides data on real estate. The company offers sale results for residential real estate agents and agencies, as well as reviews of agent performance from vendors and buyers of residential real estate. It operates in Australia, the United States, and New Zealand.

