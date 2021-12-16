RMPL Reaches Market Capitalization of $422,154.18 (RMPL)

RMPL (CURRENCY:RMPL) traded up 9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 16th. In the last seven days, RMPL has traded 4.3% lower against the US dollar. RMPL has a market cap of $422,154.18 and $222.00 worth of RMPL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One RMPL coin can currently be bought for $0.72 or 0.00001487 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00004501 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001162 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002076 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002081 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.47 or 0.00040407 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $100.28 or 0.00208072 BTC.

RMPL Profile

RMPL is a coin. RMPL’s total supply is 706,101 coins and its circulating supply is 588,943 coins. The official website for RMPL is www.rmpl.io . RMPL’s official Twitter account is @RmplDefi

According to CryptoCompare, “RMPL is a DeFi protocol with an elastic supply model. This means that the total supply of RMPL is constantly changing via a Rebase, the exact date and time of the Rebase is random to prevent price manipulation and exploitation by bots. “

RMPL Coin Trading

