ROAD (ROAD) Price Reaches $0.0009 on Major Exchanges

ROAD (CURRENCY:ROAD) traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 16th. ROAD has a market capitalization of $69,012.66 and $77,620.00 worth of ROAD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ROAD coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, ROAD has traded 9.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ROAD alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002089 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001699 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.98 or 0.00054258 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,950.57 or 0.08251056 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.15 or 0.00079681 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $47,831.13 or 0.99898770 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.82 or 0.00051830 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002707 BTC.

ROAD Profile

ROAD’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,300,570 coins. The official website for ROAD is roadpro.io . ROAD’s official Twitter account is @ROAD920 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ROAD attempts to create a full lifecycle interaction and accounting system for cars based on blockchain technology, which is called autoledger. The auto-ledger is an Internet of Vehicles and intelligent transportation systems built on individual interaction and community intelligence to implement related business applications, data confirmation and privacy protection with blockchain. At the same time, the ROAD Token is created to coordinate the resource exchange between the vehicle nodes and the heterogeneous chains. Road is a business-driven project, which continues to increase the marginal effect of the overall participation population through the practice and expansion of commercial projects. “

ROAD Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ROAD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ROAD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ROAD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ROAD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ROAD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.