Robert Y. Iv Newell Acquires 15,000 Shares of MoSys, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOSY) Stock

MoSys, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOSY) Director Robert Y. Iv Newell acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.04 per share, with a total value of $60,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
NASDAQ:MOSY opened at $4.45 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.21 and a 200 day moving average of $5.53. MoSys, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.82 and a 52 week high of $10.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.74 million, a P/E ratio of -4.68 and a beta of 2.29.
MoSys (NASDAQ:MOSY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The semiconductor producer reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter. MoSys had a negative net margin of 97.76% and a negative return on equity of 39.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 million for the quarter.
MoSys Company Profile
MoSys, Inc is a provider of semiconductor solutions. The firm provides hardware, software and firmware solutions that enable fast, intelligent data access and data decisions for cloud networking, security, test and measurement, video and other systems. Its products include blazar accelerator engine ICs, 100G linespeed products, and development kits.
