Robert Y. Iv Newell Acquires 15,000 Shares of MoSys, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOSY) Stock

MoSys, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOSY) Director Robert Y. Iv Newell acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.04 per share, with a total value of $60,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ:MOSY opened at $4.45 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.21 and a 200 day moving average of $5.53. MoSys, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.82 and a 52 week high of $10.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.74 million, a P/E ratio of -4.68 and a beta of 2.29.

MoSys (NASDAQ:MOSY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The semiconductor producer reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter. MoSys had a negative net margin of 97.76% and a negative return on equity of 39.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of MoSys during the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in MoSys during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in MoSys during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in MoSys by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 88,143 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $553,000 after acquiring an additional 15,150 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in MoSys by 76.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 35,702 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 15,511 shares during the period. 3.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MoSys Company Profile

MoSys, Inc is a provider of semiconductor solutions. The firm provides hardware, software and firmware solutions that enable fast, intelligent data access and data decisions for cloud networking, security, test and measurement, video and other systems. Its products include blazar accelerator engine ICs, 100G linespeed products, and development kits.

