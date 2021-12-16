Robin Hayes Sells 1,000 Shares of JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) Stock

JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) CEO Robin Hayes sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.98, for a total transaction of $13,980.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Robin Hayes also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 1st, Robin Hayes sold 1,000 shares of JetBlue Airways stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.75, for a total transaction of $13,750.00.

On Monday, November 15th, Robin Hayes sold 1,000 shares of JetBlue Airways stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.30, for a total transaction of $15,300.00.

On Monday, November 1st, Robin Hayes sold 1,000 shares of JetBlue Airways stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.02, for a total transaction of $14,020.00.

On Friday, October 15th, Robin Hayes sold 1,000 shares of JetBlue Airways stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.71, for a total transaction of $15,710.00.

Shares of JBLU stock traded up $0.10 on Thursday, hitting $14.06. The stock had a trading volume of 94,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,781,755. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.68 and a 200 day moving average of $15.60. The stock has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.18 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.02. JetBlue Airways Co. has a 12-month low of $12.86 and a 12-month high of $21.96.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The transportation company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. JetBlue Airways had a negative net margin of 8.92% and a negative return on equity of 29.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 300.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.75) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that JetBlue Airways Co. will post -2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on JBLU. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of JetBlue Airways from $20.00 to $19.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 29th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of JetBlue Airways from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of JetBlue Airways from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of JetBlue Airways from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of JetBlue Airways from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in JetBlue Airways in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JetBlue Airways during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JetBlue Airways during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 1,693.5% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,224 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of JetBlue Airways during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. 76.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JetBlue Airways Company Profile

JetBlue Airways Corp. provides air transportation services. It carries more than 30 million customers a year to 86 cities in the U.S., Caribbean, and Latin America with an average of 850 daily flights. The firm offers flights and tickets to more than 82 destinations, with accommodations such as free TV, free snacks, and most legroom.

