Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) PT Lowered to $17.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) had its target price cut by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $20.00 to $17.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 7.19% from the stock’s current price.

RKT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Rocket Companies from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Rocket Companies from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays cut their price objective on Rocket Companies from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 11th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Rocket Companies from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rocket Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rocket Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.54.

Shares of RKT traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $15.86. 68,482 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,852,335. The company has a market capitalization of $31.47 billion, a PE ratio of 5.12, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 24.49 and a quick ratio of 24.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.37. Rocket Companies has a one year low of $14.94 and a one year high of $43.00.

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. Rocket Companies had a return on equity of 70.94% and a net margin of 2.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Rocket Companies will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lee Financial Co acquired a new stake in Rocket Companies during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Rocket Companies during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in Rocket Companies by 2,865.5% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,662 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its position in Rocket Companies by 54.5% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi acquired a new stake in Rocket Companies during the second quarter worth about $51,000. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Rocket Companies

Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and eCommerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to national car rental and online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

