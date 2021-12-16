Roger Stott Sells 10,419 Shares of AJ Bell plc (LON:AJB) Stock

AJ Bell plc (LON:AJB) insider Roger Stott sold 10,419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 380 ($5.02), for a total transaction of £39,592.20 ($52,322.19).

Roger Stott also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 13th, Roger Stott purchased 40 shares of AJ Bell stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 375 ($4.96) per share, for a total transaction of £150 ($198.23).

Shares of AJ Bell stock opened at GBX 368.20 ($4.87) on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 395.98. AJ Bell plc has a 1-year low of GBX 255.20 ($3.37) and a 1-year high of GBX 487 ($6.44). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.93, a quick ratio of 7.88 and a current ratio of 8.22. The company has a market cap of £1.51 billion and a P/E ratio of 34.41.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 6th will be given a dividend of GBX 9.50 ($0.13) per share. This represents a yield of 2.4%. This is a boost from AJ Bell’s previous dividend of $2.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. AJ Bell’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.58%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AJB. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 535 ($7.07) price objective on shares of AJ Bell in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on shares of AJ Bell from GBX 420 ($5.55) to GBX 400 ($5.29) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of AJ Bell in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of AJ Bell from GBX 445 ($5.88) to GBX 435 ($5.75) and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Liberum Capital reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 325 ($4.29) price target on shares of AJ Bell in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AJ Bell has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 394.17 ($5.21).

AJ Bell Company Profile

AJ Bell plc, through its subsidiaries, operates investment platforms in the United Kingdom. The company offers AJ Bell Investcentre, which provides a suite of products, services, investment solutions, and online tools for regulated financial advisers and wealth managers to help them manage retail customers' portfolio; and AJ Bell Youinvest that includes the provision of proprietary investment content and investment solutions through in-house funds, ready-made portfolios, and selected funds for execution-only retail customers.

