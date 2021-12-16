Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Director Sells $951,000.00 in Stock

Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Director Richard F. Wallman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.50, for a total value of $951,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of Roper Technologies stock opened at $479.26 on Thursday. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $365.23 and a 12-month high of $505.00. The stock has a market cap of $50.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is $476.95 and its 200-day moving average is $473.88.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $3.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.83 by $0.08. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 18.42%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.17 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 14.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 24th. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. This is a boost from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 21.35%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Roper Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $485.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Raymond James raised Roper Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $550.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Roper Technologies in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $487.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $506.16.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Roper Technologies by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,571,379 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,030,262,000 after acquiring an additional 33,407 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Roper Technologies by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,100,096 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,457,664,000 after acquiring an additional 107,357 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Roper Technologies by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,391,483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,066,912,000 after buying an additional 539,896 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in Roper Technologies by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,131,265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,002,120,000 after buying an additional 248,542 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Roper Technologies by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,079,514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $927,735,000 after buying an additional 92,353 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc is diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for the global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software and Systems, Measurement and Analytical Solutions, and Process Technologies.

