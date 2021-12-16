Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) Given a GBX 2,500 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 2,500 ($33.04) price objective on Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) in a research note published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on Royal Dutch Shell from GBX 2,150 ($28.41) to GBX 2,100 ($27.75) and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 2,500 ($33.04) price target on Royal Dutch Shell in a report on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 2,038 ($26.93) price target on Royal Dutch Shell in a report on Friday, December 3rd. UBS Group set a GBX 2,125 ($28.08) price target on Royal Dutch Shell in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Royal Dutch Shell from GBX 1,865 ($24.65) to GBX 2,089 ($27.61) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 2,219.73 ($29.33).

LON RDSB opened at GBX 1,630.80 ($21.55) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,682.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,517.06. The company has a market capitalization of £125.81 billion and a PE ratio of 35.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.23. Royal Dutch Shell has a 12 month low of GBX 1,227 ($16.22) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,813.40 ($23.96).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 11th. This represents a yield of 0.99%. Royal Dutch Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.67%.

About Royal Dutch Shell

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Oil Products, Chemicals segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

