Royal Mail (LON:RMG) Earns “Overweight” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Royal Mail (LON:RMG)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 777 ($10.27) price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 57.10% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 625 ($8.26) price target on shares of Royal Mail in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Royal Mail in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 763 ($10.08) target price on shares of Royal Mail in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 625 ($8.26) target price on shares of Royal Mail in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 560 ($7.40) target price on shares of Royal Mail in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Royal Mail currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 704.27 ($9.31).

Shares of RMG stock opened at GBX 494.60 ($6.54) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of £4.94 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 456.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 923.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.81. Royal Mail has a 12-month low of GBX 310.54 ($4.10) and a 12-month high of GBX 613.80 ($8.11).

Royal Mail plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a universal postal service provider in Italy, France, Spain, Germany, North America, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Ireland, the Netherlands, and Portugal. It offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands.

