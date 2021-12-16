RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) Shares Purchased by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) by 310.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 196,287 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 148,418 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.09% of RPC worth $971,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in RPC by 12.9% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 340,485 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,685,000 after purchasing an additional 38,999 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in RPC in the second quarter worth approximately $62,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in RPC by 493.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 860,722 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,260,000 after purchasing an additional 715,605 shares during the period. Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in RPC in the second quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of RPC during the 2nd quarter valued at $97,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.79% of the company’s stock.

In other RPC news, Director Gary W. Rollins sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.01, for a total transaction of $401,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lor Inc sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.81, for a total transaction of $476,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,869,719 shares of company stock worth $8,617,691. Company insiders own 69.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RES opened at $4.48 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.94 and a 200-day moving average of $4.71. RPC, Inc. has a one year low of $3.05 and a one year high of $7.43. The company has a market capitalization of $966.45 million, a PE ratio of -56.00 and a beta of 1.98.

RPC (NYSE:RES) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. RPC had a negative net margin of 2.06% and a negative return on equity of 1.91%. The company had revenue of $225.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.09) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 93.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Citigroup upgraded RPC from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th.

About RPC

RPC, Inc engages in the exploration, production and development of oil and gas properties. It operates through the following segments: Technical Services and Support Services. The Technical Services segment provides oil and gas, fracturing, acidizing, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline and fishing services.

