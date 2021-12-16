RWS’s (RWS) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

RWS (LON:RWS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 810 ($10.70) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 33.11% from the company’s current price.

RWS stock opened at GBX 608.50 ($8.04) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.86, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market cap of £2.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.81. RWS has a 1 year low of GBX 513 ($6.78) and a 1 year high of GBX 838 ($11.07). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 618.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 611.59.

In other news, insider Ian El Mokadem bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 599 ($7.92) per share, for a total transaction of £29,950 ($39,579.75).

RWS Holdings plc engages in the translation, intellectual property (IP) support, life sciences language, and localization businesses. It operates through IP Services, Life Sciences, and Moravia segments. The IP Services segment provides patent translation and filing solutions, as well as IP search services.

