Sachem Capital Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:SACH) Director Leslie Bernhard Sells 4,264 Shares

Sachem Capital Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:SACH) Director Leslie Bernhard sold 4,264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.69, for a total value of $24,262.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NYSEAMERICAN SACH opened at $5.30 on Thursday. Sachem Capital Corp. has a twelve month low of $3.97 and a twelve month high of $6.35. The stock has a market cap of $156.05 million, a P/E ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 1.22.

Sachem Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:SACH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. Sachem Capital had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 42.64%. As a group, analysts predict that Sachem Capital Corp. will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Monday, October 25th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 22nd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.06%. Sachem Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 111.63%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SACH shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sachem Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Aegis reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Sachem Capital in a research report on Monday, October 25th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bard Associates Inc. increased its stake in Sachem Capital by 2.0% during the second quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 613,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,284,000 after acquiring an additional 11,800 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Sachem Capital by 30.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 924,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,943,000 after acquiring an additional 218,099 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in Sachem Capital by 9.3% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 28,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 2,442 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Sachem Capital by 71.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 173,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $927,000 after acquiring an additional 72,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in Sachem Capital during the third quarter worth about $86,000. Institutional investors own 14.34% of the company’s stock.

About Sachem Capital

Sachem Capital Corp. is a real estate finance company, which engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. The firm specializes in originating, underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing services for a portfolio of short-term loans. It offers short-term, secured, and non-banking loans to real estate investors to fund their acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation, or development of residential and commercial properties.

