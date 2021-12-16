Sachem Capital Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:SACH) Director Leslie Bernhard Sells 4,264 Shares

Sachem Capital Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:SACH) Director Leslie Bernhard sold 4,264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.69, for a total value of $24,262.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
NYSEAMERICAN SACH opened at $5.30 on Thursday. Sachem Capital Corp. has a twelve month low of $3.97 and a twelve month high of $6.35. The stock has a market cap of $156.05 million, a P/E ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 1.22.
Sachem Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:SACH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. Sachem Capital had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 42.64%. As a group, analysts predict that Sachem Capital Corp. will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several analysts have recently issued reports on SACH shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sachem Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Aegis reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Sachem Capital in a research report on Monday, October 25th.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bard Associates Inc. increased its stake in Sachem Capital by 2.0% during the second quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 613,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,284,000 after acquiring an additional 11,800 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Sachem Capital by 30.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 924,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,943,000 after acquiring an additional 218,099 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in Sachem Capital by 9.3% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 28,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 2,442 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Sachem Capital by 71.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 173,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $927,000 after acquiring an additional 72,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in Sachem Capital during the third quarter worth about $86,000. Institutional investors own 14.34% of the company’s stock.
About Sachem Capital
Sachem Capital Corp. is a real estate finance company, which engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. The firm specializes in originating, underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing services for a portfolio of short-term loans. It offers short-term, secured, and non-banking loans to real estate investors to fund their acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation, or development of residential and commercial properties.
