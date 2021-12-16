SafeCoin (SAFE) Price Tops $0.52 on Exchanges

SafeCoin (CURRENCY:SAFE) traded down 18.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 16th. In the last seven days, SafeCoin has traded down 15.2% against the US dollar. One SafeCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.52 or 0.00001082 BTC on exchanges. SafeCoin has a total market cap of $14.34 million and approximately $8,989.00 worth of SafeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,585.17 or 0.99546209 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.79 or 0.00045581 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $131.34 or 0.00274766 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00004968 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $189.69 or 0.00396818 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00010358 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $67.72 or 0.00141658 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.03 or 0.00008439 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001697 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 20.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002088 BTC.

SafeCoin Coin Profile

SafeCoin (CRYPTO:SAFE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Zhash hashing algorithm. SafeCoin’s total supply is 29,739,167 coins and its circulating supply is 27,735,063 coins. SafeCoin’s official Twitter account is @safecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SafeCoin is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SafeCoin’s official website is www.safecoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Zhash algorithm. “

SafeCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafeCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SafeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

