SafeInsure (SINS) Price Tops $0.0101 on Top Exchanges

SafeInsure (CURRENCY:SINS) traded down 5.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 16th. One SafeInsure coin can now be purchased for $0.0101 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. SafeInsure has a market capitalization of $220,922.92 and approximately $408.00 worth of SafeInsure was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, SafeInsure has traded down 3.7% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000889 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.18 or 0.00029475 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000281 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0760 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000698 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000041 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0957 or 0.00000199 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000008 BTC.

SafeInsure Coin Profile

SafeInsure (CRYPTO:SINS) is a coin. SafeInsure’s total supply is 21,926,636 coins. SafeInsure’s official Twitter account is @SafeInsure and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SafeInsure is www.safeinsure.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Safeinsure is a decentralized insurance marketplace bringing equitable price discovery and global access to insurance policy shoppers worldwide. SafeInsure puts consumer power back in the user's hands with an insurance marketplace on the blockchain. The SafeInsure marketplace has a native currency, the SafeInsure coin (SINS). All transactions made between insurance policy providers and consumers will require SINS. Additionally, insurance-related products and insurance pools will require SINS. In effect, the only currency accepted within the SafeInsure ecosystem is SINS. “

Buying and Selling SafeInsure

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeInsure directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafeInsure should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SafeInsure using one of the exchanges listed above.

