salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) CFO Amy E. Weaver Sells 6,250 Shares

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.85, for a total value of $1,592,812.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Shares of NYSE:CRM traded down $6.92 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $253.12. The company had a trading volume of 6,554,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,221,506. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $287.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $264.17. The stock has a market cap of $249.32 billion, a PE ratio of 139.85, a P/E/G ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 1.10. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1-year low of $201.51 and a 1-year high of $311.75.
salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.35. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 5.71% and a net margin of 6.96%. The business had revenue of $6.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. salesforce.com’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
CRM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $315.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Sunday, September 26th. Roth Capital upped their price target on salesforce.com from $200.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. JMP Securities upped their price target on salesforce.com from $320.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Bank of America increased their target price on salesforce.com from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $375.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Monday, December 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $325.23.
About salesforce.com
salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.
