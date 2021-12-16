salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) CFO Amy E. Weaver Sells 6,250 Shares

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.85, for a total value of $1,592,812.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:CRM traded down $6.92 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $253.12. The company had a trading volume of 6,554,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,221,506. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $287.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $264.17. The stock has a market cap of $249.32 billion, a PE ratio of 139.85, a P/E/G ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 1.10. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1-year low of $201.51 and a 1-year high of $311.75.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.35. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 5.71% and a net margin of 6.96%. The business had revenue of $6.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. salesforce.com’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in salesforce.com by 2.4% during the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,434 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $151,632,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA grew its holdings in salesforce.com by 2.4% during the third quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 1,562 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC grew its holdings in salesforce.com by 2.6% during the third quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 1,418 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. grew its holdings in salesforce.com by 0.5% during the third quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 8,011 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,173,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Private Portfolio Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 2.4% during the third quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 1,557 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.41% of the company’s stock.

CRM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $315.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Sunday, September 26th. Roth Capital upped their price target on salesforce.com from $200.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. JMP Securities upped their price target on salesforce.com from $320.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Bank of America increased their target price on salesforce.com from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $375.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Monday, December 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $325.23.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

