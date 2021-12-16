Samsonite International S.A. (OTCMKTS:SMSEY) Short Interest Update

Samsonite International S.A. (OTCMKTS:SMSEY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, an increase of 257.1% from the November 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Samsonite International stock opened at $9.79 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.22. Samsonite International has a 52 week low of $7.20 and a 52 week high of $12.12.

Samsonite International (OTCMKTS:SMSEY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $557.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $568.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Samsonite International will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Samsonite International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Samsonite International Company Profile

Samsonite International SA engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of luggage, business and computer bags, outdoor and casual bags, travel accessories, and slim protective cases for personal electronic devices. It operates through the following segments: North America, Asia, Europe, Latin America, and Corporate.

