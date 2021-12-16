Sanara MedTech (NASDAQ:SMTI) and Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) Critical Analysis

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) and Sanara MedTech (NASDAQ:SMTI) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

28.0% of Intuitive Surgical shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.5% of Sanara MedTech shares are held by institutional investors. 0.8% of Intuitive Surgical shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 59.2% of Sanara MedTech shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Intuitive Surgical has a beta of 1.09, indicating that its stock price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sanara MedTech has a beta of 2.26, indicating that its stock price is 126% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Intuitive Surgical and Sanara MedTech, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Intuitive Surgical 0 10 6 0 2.38 Sanara MedTech 0 0 1 0 3.00

Intuitive Surgical presently has a consensus price target of $335.40, indicating a potential upside of 1.13%. Sanara MedTech has a consensus price target of $45.00, indicating a potential upside of 73.08%. Given Sanara MedTech’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Sanara MedTech is more favorable than Intuitive Surgical.

Profitability

This table compares Intuitive Surgical and Sanara MedTech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Intuitive Surgical 30.78% 15.98% 14.09% Sanara MedTech -21.10% -16.89% -14.72%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Intuitive Surgical and Sanara MedTech’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Intuitive Surgical $4.36 billion 27.18 $1.06 billion $4.63 71.58 Sanara MedTech $15.59 million 12.73 -$4.36 million ($0.64) -40.62

Intuitive Surgical has higher revenue and earnings than Sanara MedTech. Sanara MedTech is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Intuitive Surgical, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Intuitive Surgical beats Sanara MedTech on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

Sanara MedTech Company Profile

Sanara MedTech, Inc.engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of biotechnology products to physicians, hospitals, and clinics. It offers CellerateRX Surgical Activated Collagen Adjuvant and HemaQuell Resorbable Bone Hemostat. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

