Sanofi’s (SNYNF) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at SVB Leerink

SVB Leerink reiterated their buy rating on shares of Sanofi (OTCMKTS:SNYNF) in a report released on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Separately, UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Monday, November 29th.

Shares of SNYNF opened at $100.45 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $99.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.44. Sanofi has a 52 week low of $88.75 and a 52 week high of $112.65.

Sanofi engages in the research, production, and distribution of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following business segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Healthcare, and Vaccines. The Pharmaceuticals segment comprises the commercial operations of the following global franchises: specialty care, diabetes and cardiovascular, established prescription products and generics, and research, development, and production activities.

