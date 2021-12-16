Santos (OTCMKTS:SSLZY) Now Covered by Analysts at Citigroup

Citigroup started coverage on shares of Santos (OTCMKTS:SSLZY) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating on the stock.
Shares of Santos stock opened at $4.69 on Wednesday. Santos has a 1 year low of $4.21 and a 1 year high of $6.21. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.03.
Santos Company Profile
