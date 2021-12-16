Sarcos Technology and Robotics (NASDAQ:STRC) Shares Gap Down to $8.38

Shares of Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corporation (NASDAQ:STRC) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.38, but opened at $7.43. Sarcos Technology and Robotics shares last traded at $7.70, with a volume of 2,625 shares traded.

Several research firms recently commented on STRC. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Sarcos Technology and Robotics in a report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Sarcos Technology and Robotics in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Sarcos Technology and Robotics in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 51.07 and a current ratio of 51.34.

Sarcos Technology and Robotics (NASDAQ:STRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corporation will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Sarcos Technology and Robotics during the third quarter valued at approximately $145,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Sarcos Technology and Robotics during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Sarcos Technology and Robotics during the third quarter valued at approximately $10,566,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sarcos Technology and Robotics in the third quarter valued at approximately $716,000. Finally, CVI Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Sarcos Technology and Robotics in the third quarter valued at approximately $714,000.

About Sarcos Technology and Robotics (NASDAQ:STRC)

Sarcos Robotics is involved in the development of robotic systems. The company’s mobile robotic systems, including the Guardian(R) S, Guardian(R) GT, Guardian(R) XO(R), and Guardian(R) XT(TM). Sarcos Robotics, formerly known as Rotor Acquisition Corp., is based in Salt Lake City, Utah.

