Schaltbau (ETR:SLT) Sets New 12-Month High at $57.20

Schaltbau Holding AG (ETR:SLT)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as €57.20 ($64.27) and last traded at €57.20 ($64.27), with a volume of 29599 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at €56.90 ($63.93).

The stock has a market cap of $621.81 million and a P/E ratio of 52.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €55.15 and its 200-day moving average price is €48.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.81, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

About Schaltbau (ETR:SLT)

Schaltbau Holding AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops and supplies components and systems for the mobile and stationary transportation technology and capital goods industry. It operates through four segments: Pintsch, Bode, Schaltbau, and SBRS. The Pintsch segment offers stationary transportation technology and rail infrastructure equipment; and installation, testing, commissioning, maintenance, repair, spare parts supply, training, and digital services.

