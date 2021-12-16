Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $145.31

Shares of Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €145.31 ($163.27) and traded as high as €169.00 ($189.89). Schneider Electric S.E. shares last traded at €167.02 ($187.66), with a volume of 783,865 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts have recently commented on SU shares. UBS Group set a €165.00 ($185.39) price target on Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €150.00 ($168.54) target price on Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada set a €150.00 ($168.54) target price on Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €180.00 ($202.25) target price on Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €170.00 ($191.01) target price on Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €158.75 ($178.37).

Schneider Electric S.E. provides energy and automation digital solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Energy Management and Industrial Automation. The company offers busway and cable support products, circuit breakers and switches, contactors and protection relays, electrical car charging, electrical protection and control products, emergency lighting, motor starters and protection components, power monitoring and control products, power quality and power factor correction products, pushbuttons, switches, pilot lights and joysticks, software products, and switchboards and enclosures.

