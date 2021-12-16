Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Shares Bought by Berger Financial Group Inc

Berger Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 308,125 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,135 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF comprises 2.1% of Berger Financial Group Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Berger Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $11,924,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Liberty Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 5.1% during the third quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 5,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 41,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,597,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Finally, Fagan Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 14,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

Shares of SCHF traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $38.55. 20,220 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,800,234. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $34.83 and a 52-week high of $40.92. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.71.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

Featured Article: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.