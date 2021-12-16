Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) Shares Purchased by Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $3,849,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 526.5% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the period. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000.

SCHO traded up $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $50.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,010,972. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $50.81 and a twelve month high of $51.43. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $51.02.

