Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) Shares Acquired by High Note Wealth LLC

High Note Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 167,583 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,069 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF comprises approximately 4.6% of High Note Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. High Note Wealth LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $12,847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 6.1% during the third quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 60,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,634,000 after purchasing an additional 3,461 shares during the last quarter. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth about $54,000. Manchester Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 236,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,163,000 after buying an additional 8,374 shares during the last quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 5.9% in the third quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC now owns 176,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,516,000 after purchasing an additional 9,806 shares during the period. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 10,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period.

SCHM traded up $0.44 on Thursday, hitting $78.88. 5,791 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 303,447. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $66.44 and a 52 week high of $83.73. The business has a fifty day moving average of $79.92.

