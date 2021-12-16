Scotgold Resources (LON:SGZ) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $65.13

Scotgold Resources Limited (LON:SGZ) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 65.13 ($0.86) and traded as low as GBX 58 ($0.77). Scotgold Resources shares last traded at GBX 59.50 ($0.79), with a volume of 78,420 shares.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 70.52 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 65.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.14, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of £35.12 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.39.

Scotgold Resources Company Profile (LON:SGZ)

Scotgold Resources Limited engages in the mine development and mineral exploration businesses in Australia, Scotland, France, and Portugal. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. It focuses on the development of Cononish project located in the Grampian Highlands of Scotland. The company also holds interest in the Grampian project comprising 13 option agreements covering an area of approximately 3000 square kilometers located in Scotland.

Further Reading: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Scotgold Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scotgold Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.