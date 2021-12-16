SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. Reduces Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 10.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,286 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for 5.9% of SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $131,767,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at $98,000. Institutional investors own 34.30% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen increased their price target on Alphabet from $3,300.00 to $3,360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Alphabet from $3,400.00 to $3,450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Alphabet from $3,350.00 to $3,183.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,206.38.

GOOGL opened at $2,928.82 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,889.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2,730.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.21, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.96. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,694.00 and a one year high of $3,019.33.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. The business had revenue of $53.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $16.40 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

