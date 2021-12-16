Secret Trading 6.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days (SCRT)

Secret (CURRENCY:SCRT) traded 2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 16th. Secret has a market capitalization of $626.41 million and $7.83 million worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Secret has traded 6.2% lower against the US dollar. One Secret coin can currently be purchased for $4.18 or 0.00008705 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $133.05 or 0.00277019 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00010348 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000769 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003044 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.50 or 0.00015619 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000048 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000214 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0792 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Secret Coin Profile

Secret (SCRT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 26th, 2015. Secret’s total supply is 190,165,060 coins and its circulating supply is 149,815,729 coins. The official message board for Secret is forum.scrt.network . Secret’s official Twitter account is @SecretCoinDevs and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Secret is scrt.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret Network is a blockchain that allows privacy-preserving smart contracts. That means applications built on Secret can utilize encrypted data without revealing it to anyone, even the nodes in the network. Using privacy technologies (such as trusted execution environments), Secret Network allows developers to build new types of powerful, permissionless, privacy-preserving applications – Secret Apps. Secret is the native coin of the Secret Network Enigma (ENG) swapped to SCRT on a 1:1 basis. “

Secret Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Secret directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Secret should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Secret using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

