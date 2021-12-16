Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEEL) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.12 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEEL) will announce earnings per share of ($0.12) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Seelos Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.12) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.11). Seelos Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.13) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Seelos Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.59) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.64) to ($0.55). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.47) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.56) to ($0.41). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Seelos Therapeutics.

Get Seelos Therapeutics alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on SEEL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Seelos Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Roth Capital raised Seelos Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $2.50 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price target on Seelos Therapeutics from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.92.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Seelos Therapeutics by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,382,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,383,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041,138 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Seelos Therapeutics by 64.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,800,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,673,000 after acquiring an additional 1,879,159 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP boosted its stake in Seelos Therapeutics by 328.0% during the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 3,044,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,037,000 after purchasing an additional 2,333,194 shares during the period. Acuta Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Seelos Therapeutics by 66.3% during the 2nd quarter. Acuta Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,860,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140,188 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Seelos Therapeutics by 191.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,878,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,959,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233,931 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SEEL traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1.63. 57,637 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,397,046. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.05 and its 200-day moving average is $2.31. Seelos Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.23 and a fifty-two week high of $6.60. The company has a market cap of $166.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.63 and a beta of 2.77.

Seelos Therapeutics Company Profile

Seelos Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on development and advancement of novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs for the benefit of patients with central nervous system disorders. The firm’s portfolio includes several late-stage clinical assets targeting indications including Acute Suicidal Ideation and Behavior in Major Depressive Disorder �or Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder, �amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, Sanfilippo syndrome, Parkinson’s disease, other psychiatric and movement disorders plus orphan diseases.

Featured Article: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Seelos Therapeutics (SEEL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Seelos Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seelos Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.