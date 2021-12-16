Selective Wealth Management Inc. Has $64,000 Stock Position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF)

Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) by 90.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 900 shares during the quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida were worth $64,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 56.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 12,205.0% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 2,441 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 48.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 1,697 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares during the period. 85.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on SBCF shares. B. Riley downgraded Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st.

Shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida stock opened at $33.36 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.96 and a beta of 1.29. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a 52 week low of $28.02 and a 52 week high of $40.93. The business has a 50 day moving average of $35.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $90.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.84 million. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a net margin of 33.56% and a return on equity of 10.83%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.88%.

In other news, Chairman Dennis S. Hudson III sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.32, for a total value of $298,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

About Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida

Seacoast Banking Corp. of Florida is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated financial services. It provides banking and investment services to businesses and consumers, including personal and business deposit products, Internet and mobile banking, personal, commercial and mortgage loans, wealth management services, and treasury management solutions.

