Selective Wealth Management Inc. Invests $87,000 in MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA)

Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of MSA Safety by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 47,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,965,000 after buying an additional 1,272 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of MSA Safety by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 40,098 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,855,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725 shares during the period. First Pacific Financial raised its holdings in shares of MSA Safety by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 4,509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MSA Safety by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,978 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of MSA Safety by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 352 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSA stock opened at $144.79 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $149.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.41. MSA Safety Incorporated has a 1 year low of $140.21 and a 1 year high of $172.84. The company has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a PE ratio of 61.61 and a beta of 0.94.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.09). MSA Safety had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 20.19%. The business had revenue of $340.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that MSA Safety Incorporated will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. MSA Safety’s payout ratio is currently 74.89%.

In related news, Director John T. Ryan III sold 27,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.24, for a total value of $4,021,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William M. Lambert sold 5,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.63, for a total transaction of $785,520.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 87,270 shares of company stock worth $13,326,182. Insiders own 6.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on MSA. Sidoti raised shares of MSA Safety from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $183.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MSA Safety from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th.

About MSA Safety

MSA Safety, Inc engages in developing, manufacturing, and sale of innovative products, which enhances the safety and health of workers and protect facility infrastructures. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, International, and Corporate. The Americas segment consists of manufacturing and research and development facilities in U.S., Mexico, and Brazil.

