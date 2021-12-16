Selective Wealth Management Inc. Makes New Investment in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 2.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 561,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,484,000 after acquiring an additional 11,021 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 17.0% in the second quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 201,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,399,000 after acquiring an additional 29,257 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 2,321.6% in the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 777,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,129,000 after acquiring an additional 745,230 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in AGNC Investment by 94.2% during the third quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 86,594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,365,000 after buying an additional 42,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in AGNC Investment by 109.3% during the second quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 23,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 12,204 shares in the last quarter. 50.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Gary D. Kain sold 6,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total value of $99,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AGNC opened at $15.17 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $7.96 billion, a PE ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 1.02. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 1-year low of $15.00 and a 1-year high of $18.84.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $279.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.63 million. AGNC Investment had a net margin of 126.92% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The company’s revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dec 21 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 9.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.14%.

AGNC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of AGNC Investment from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Barclays downgraded shares of AGNC Investment from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. JMP Securities downgraded shares of AGNC Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of AGNC Investment from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.75.

AGNC Investment Profile

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

