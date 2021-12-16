Selective Wealth Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR)

Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 300 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM Advisors LLC increased its position in Avis Budget Group by 3.1% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 5,808 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 1.3% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 20,355 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 185.9% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 426 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 0.7% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 47,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,670,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avis Budget Group during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

In other Avis Budget Group news, Chairman Bernardo Hees sold 43,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.06, for a total transaction of $11,934,578.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Patrick K. Rankin sold 4,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.46, for a total value of $1,186,141.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,600 shares of company stock valued at $16,388,012 over the last three months. 27.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Avis Budget Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Avis Budget Group from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Bank of America lowered Avis Budget Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $125.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays lowered Avis Budget Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $125.00 to $217.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Avis Budget Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $119.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $191.50.

Shares of CAR stock opened at $226.56 on Thursday. Avis Budget Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.41 and a 52-week high of $545.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.62, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $232.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.22.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $10.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.90 by $3.84. Avis Budget Group had a negative return on equity of 729.29% and a net margin of 10.04%. The firm had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. Avis Budget Group’s quarterly revenue was up 95.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Avis Budget Group, Inc. will post 21.95 EPS for the current year.

Avis Budget Group, Inc engages in the provision of vehicle sharing and rental services. It operates through the Americas and International segments. The Americas segment licenses the company’s brands to third parties for vehicle rentals and ancillary products and services in North America, South America, Central America, and the Caribbean.

