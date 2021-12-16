Selective Wealth Management Inc. Trims Stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Selective Wealth Management Inc. reduced its position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 20.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 400 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $51,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in T-Mobile US by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,181,915 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $6,254,036,000 after purchasing an additional 577,193 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 1.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,686,690 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $5,892,654,000 after acquiring an additional 527,815 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 2.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,864,777 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,601,166,000 after acquiring an additional 519,914 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 137.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,637,420 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,423,408,000 after acquiring an additional 13,677,347 shares during the period. Finally, Dodge & Cox increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 432.0% during the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 11,324,513 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,640,129,000 after acquiring an additional 9,195,915 shares during the period. 47.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $118.42 on Thursday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12 month low of $106.70 and a 12 month high of $150.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $131.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $147.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.35 and a beta of 0.52.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 6.15%. The business had revenue of $19.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

TMUS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $175.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Monday, November 1st. UBS Group set a $170.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a $165.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $175.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.05.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

Featured Article: Earnings Per Share (EPS)



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS).

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.