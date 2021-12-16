SELLAS Life Sciences Group (TSE:SLS) Stock Price Up 0.5%

Shares of SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc (TSE:SLS) rose 0.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$14.24 and last traded at C$14.19. Approximately 361,992 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 105% from the average daily volume of 176,645 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$14.12.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of SELLAS Life Sciences Group in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a C$18.00 target price for the company.

The company has a current ratio of 5.31, a quick ratio of 5.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of C$1.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.70.

SELLAS is a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of novel cancer immunotherapeutics for a broad range of cancer indications. SELLAS’ lead product candidate, GPS, is licensed from Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center and targets the WT1 protein, which is present in an array of tumor types.

