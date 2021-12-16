Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:SNRH) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:SNRH) was the target of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,400 shares, a growth of 439.1% from the November 15th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 104,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

SNRH stock opened at $9.75 on Thursday. Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I has a 1 year low of $9.60 and a 1 year high of $10.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.78.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I in the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I during the 2nd quarter worth $76,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I during the 3rd quarter worth $132,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I during the 2nd quarter worth $133,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I during the 2nd quarter worth $136,000. 63.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Health Connect Acquisitions Corp.

