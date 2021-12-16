Sessia Price Reaches $0.0363 (KICKS)

Sessia (CURRENCY:KICKS) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 16th. One Sessia coin can currently be purchased for $0.0363 or 0.00000075 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Sessia has traded 0.3% lower against the dollar. Sessia has a market capitalization of $328,686.67 and approximately $18,741.00 worth of Sessia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Sessia

Sessia is a coin. Its launch date was March 9th, 2019. Sessia’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,062,175 coins. The Reddit community for Sessia is /r/SESSIANetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Sessia’s official Twitter account is @sessia_clients and its Facebook page is accessible here . Sessia’s official website is sessia.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Sessia is a unique software solution for iOS and Android which helps businesses establish direct contact with their clients using the advantages of blockchain technology. Sessia has managed to combine a marketplace with a social network, enabling people to independently choose goods and services based on their friends’ recommendations. Businesses get a great opportunity to distribute their marketing budget among clients who can actually bring new customers, rather than pay for the services of third-party advertising agencies. “

Sessia Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sessia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sessia should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sessia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

