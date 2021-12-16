Shadows (DOWS) Tops 1-Day Volume of $69,467.00

Shadows (CURRENCY:DOWS) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 16th. Shadows has a market capitalization of $3.55 million and approximately $69,467.00 worth of Shadows was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Shadows coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000280 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Shadows has traded down 15.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00004397 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002089 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001130 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002085 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.10 or 0.00039902 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $98.74 or 0.00206220 BTC.

Shadows Profile

DOWS is a coin. It was first traded on March 1st, 2021. Shadows’ total supply is 39,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,500,000 coins. Shadows’ official Twitter account is @shadows_defi

According to CryptoCompare, “Shadows Network is the underlying network for the DiFi synthetic asset issuance agreement and the synthetic asset trading based on Substrate, the backbone of the web 3.0 store of value that will enable the free trading of on-chain assets by anyone, anywhere. “

Buying and Selling Shadows

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shadows directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Shadows should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Shadows using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

