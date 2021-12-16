Shearwater Group plc (LON:SWG) Insider Phil Higgins Acquires 4,500 Shares

Shearwater Group plc (LON:SWG) insider Phil Higgins acquired 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 109 ($1.44) per share, with a total value of £4,905 ($6,482.09).

SWG stock opened at GBX 104.50 ($1.38) on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 124.61 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 149.41. The company has a market capitalization of £24.88 million and a P/E ratio of 52.50. Shearwater Group plc has a 52-week low of GBX 95 ($1.26) and a 52-week high of GBX 230 ($3.04). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.04.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 380 ($5.02) price target on shares of Shearwater Group in a research note on Thursday, November 25th.

Shearwater Group plc provides operational resilience solutions in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through two segments, software and services. The company offers SecurEnvoy, a software that provides identity and access management solutions; and Geolang, a software that delivers data discovery, data extraction, and data loss prevention solutions, services, and technologies to discover, classify, and protect sensitive data and information in the cloud and on premise.

