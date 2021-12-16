SHIELD Trading 1.1% Lower This Week (XSH)

SHIELD (CURRENCY:XSH) traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 16th. SHIELD has a total market cap of $146,822.00 and $2.00 worth of SHIELD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SHIELD coin can now be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, SHIELD has traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,763.53 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,996.71 or 0.08367709 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000366 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $150.08 or 0.00314214 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $440.09 or 0.00921388 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $35.45 or 0.00074228 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00010459 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00007557 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $190.29 or 0.00398408 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $123.04 or 0.00257608 BTC.

About SHIELD

SHIELD is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the MultipleAlgorithms hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 6th, 2017. SHIELD’s total supply is 512,973,375 coins. SHIELD’s official Twitter account is @SHIELDcurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SHIELD is /r/SHIELDCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for SHIELD is medium.com/@shieldxsh . SHIELD’s official website is www.shield-coin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “SHIELD is a PoW cryptocurrency based on multiple algorithms (Scrypt, x17, groestl, blake2s, & lyra2rev2). “

Buying and Selling SHIELD

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHIELD directly using US dollars.

