Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) Insider Sells $126,638.61 in Stock

Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) insider Jordan Frankel sold 2,261 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.01, for a total transaction of $126,638.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Jordan Frankel also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, December 13th, Jordan Frankel sold 1,322 shares of Shift4 Payments stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.41, for a total transaction of $71,930.02.
Shift4 Payments stock opened at $52.16 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $64.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.75. Shift4 Payments, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.58 and a 52 week high of $104.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 8.25 and a current ratio of 8.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.14 and a beta of 1.97.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Shift4 Payments in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,618,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in Shift4 Payments in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,297,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Shift4 Payments by 254.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 13,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,229,000 after buying an additional 9,414 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 76.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 201,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,866,000 after purchasing an additional 87,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new position in shares of Shift4 Payments during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,856,000. Institutional investors own 56.40% of the company’s stock.
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FOUR. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Shift4 Payments from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Shift4 Payments from $93.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Shift4 Payments in a report on Monday, November 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Shift4 Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.00.
Shift4 Payments Company Profile
Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.
Read More: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)
Receive News & Ratings for Shift4 Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shift4 Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.