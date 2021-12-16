Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) Insider Sells $126,638.61 in Stock

Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) insider Jordan Frankel sold 2,261 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.01, for a total transaction of $126,638.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Jordan Frankel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 13th, Jordan Frankel sold 1,322 shares of Shift4 Payments stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.41, for a total transaction of $71,930.02.

Shift4 Payments stock opened at $52.16 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $64.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.75. Shift4 Payments, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.58 and a 52 week high of $104.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 8.25 and a current ratio of 8.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.14 and a beta of 1.97.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.10. Shift4 Payments had a negative net margin of 4.34% and a negative return on equity of 3.43%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Shift4 Payments, Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Shift4 Payments in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,618,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in Shift4 Payments in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,297,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Shift4 Payments by 254.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 13,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,229,000 after buying an additional 9,414 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 76.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 201,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,866,000 after purchasing an additional 87,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new position in shares of Shift4 Payments during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,856,000. Institutional investors own 56.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FOUR. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Shift4 Payments from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Shift4 Payments from $93.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Shift4 Payments in a report on Monday, November 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Shift4 Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.00.

Shift4 Payments Company Profile

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

