Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Shoals Technologies manufactures a diverse portfolio of solar balance of systems products, including combiner/re-combiner boxes, disconnect boxes, custom harnessing solutions, junction boxes, wire, in-line fuses and racking and monitoring solutions. “

SHLS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Guggenheim downgraded Shoals Technologies Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Shoals Technologies Group from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Truist Securities initiated coverage on Shoals Technologies Group in a report on Friday, October 15th. They set a hold rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Truist initiated coverage on Shoals Technologies Group in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They set a hold rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Finally, Roth Capital reduced their price target on Shoals Technologies Group from $44.00 to $37.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Shoals Technologies Group presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $39.00.

Shares of Shoals Technologies Group stock opened at $26.23 on Wednesday. Shoals Technologies Group has a 1 year low of $20.94 and a 1 year high of $44.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.37.

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $59.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.03 million. Shoals Technologies Group had a negative return on equity of 78.16% and a net margin of 4.14%. On average, research analysts predict that Shoals Technologies Group will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Shoals Technologies Group by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,867,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,832,000 after purchasing an additional 658,948 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Shoals Technologies Group by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 305,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,509,000 after purchasing an additional 53,018 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in Shoals Technologies Group by 566.3% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 38,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 32,439 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Shoals Technologies Group during the 3rd quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Shoals Technologies Group during the 3rd quarter worth $251,000. 98.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Shoals Technologies Group

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions for solar energy projects in the United States. It offers EBOS components, such as cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, recombiners, disconnects, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, and splice boxes that carry the electric current produced by solar panels to an inverter and to the power grid.

