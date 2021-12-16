Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Upgraded to Outperform at Evercore ISI

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) was upgraded by equities researchers at Evercore ISI to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,800.00 to $1,700.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,650.00 to $1,550.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Shopify in a report on Friday, August 27th. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Shopify from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,600.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TD Securities initiated coverage on shares of Shopify in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Shopify currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,636.08.

SHOP stock opened at $1,368.08 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $170.69 billion, a PE ratio of 50.99, a P/E/G ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 13.97 and a current ratio of 13.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1,494.81 and its 200 day moving average is $1,469.00. Shopify has a one year low of $1,005.14 and a one year high of $1,762.92.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Shopify had a net margin of 81.00% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Shopify will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Shopify by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,851,069 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,165,776,000 after buying an additional 79,031 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Shopify by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 108,486 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $158,495,000 after purchasing an additional 2,412 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in Shopify by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,492 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,180,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Capital LP raised its position in Shopify by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 77,341 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $113,227,000 after purchasing an additional 2,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Shopify by 187.9% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 153,530 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $227,220,000 after purchasing an additional 100,211 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.83% of the company’s stock.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

