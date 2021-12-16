Shore Capital Reaffirms “House Stock” Rating for Christie Group (LON:CTG)

Shore Capital reissued their house stock rating on shares of Christie Group (LON:CTG) in a research note released on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

Shares of CTG opened at GBX 87.36 ($1.15) on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 108.49 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 116.55. Christie Group has a twelve month low of GBX 82 ($1.08) and a twelve month high of GBX 139.60 ($1.84). The stock has a market cap of £23.17 million and a PE ratio of 36.40.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th.

Christie Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional services for the hospitality, leisure, healthcare, medical, childcare, and retail sectors in Europe and internationally. It operates in three segments: Professional & Financial Services; Stock & Inventory Systems & Services; and Other.

