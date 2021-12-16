ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 215,914 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,748 shares during the period. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF accounts for 5.7% of ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC owned 0.18% of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF worth $11,026,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Intrua Financial LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 48.4% in the 2nd quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 30,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after acquiring an additional 9,790 shares during the last quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 51.9% in the 3rd quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Wealth Management increased its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Campbell Wealth Management now owns 1,470,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,084,000 after acquiring an additional 43,864 shares during the last quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 447,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,951,000 after buying an additional 46,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 101.7% in the 2nd quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 40,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,070,000 after buying an additional 20,342 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ISTB opened at $50.44 on Thursday. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $50.40 and a 52 week high of $51.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.04.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were paid a $0.088 dividend. This is a boost from iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st.

Featured Article: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.