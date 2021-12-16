Short Interest in Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:AIF) Drops By 82.0%

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:AIF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decline of 82.0% from the November 15th total of 6,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 48,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund during the second quarter valued at about $97,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Apollo Tactical Income Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new stake in Apollo Tactical Income Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in Apollo Tactical Income Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Apollo Tactical Income Fund by 7.7% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 15,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 1,087 shares during the last quarter.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Apollo Tactical Income Fund from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th.

AIF opened at $15.33 on Thursday. Apollo Tactical Income Fund has a 52-week low of $14.16 and a 52-week high of $16.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.61.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.05%.

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Company Profile

Apollo Tactical Income Fund, Inc is a diversified and closed-end management investment company. It engages in the investments in a portfolio of loans, bonds, and other credit instruments. The firm aims to seek current income and preserve capital. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

