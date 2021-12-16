Short Interest in Basanite Inc. (OTCMKTS:BASA) Declines By 65.0%

Basanite Inc. (OTCMKTS:BASA) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,900 shares, a decrease of 65.0% from the November 15th total of 25,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 301,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS BASA traded down $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $0.27. 39,924 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 291,848. Basanite has a fifty-two week low of $0.19 and a fifty-two week high of $0.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.27 and a 200 day moving average of $0.30.
Basanite Company Profile
